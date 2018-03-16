Brendan James Sibel (Photo: Canton Public Safety Department)

(WWJ) A Plymouth teen accused of threatening to bomb two high schools made a brief appearance today in court, and as WWJ’s Charlie Langton reported he voluntarily waived the preliminary examination.

Brendan James Sibel, 17, will go to trial in Circuit Court.

He didn’t even challenge his $250,000 bond on four felony charges for allegedly writing graffiti on a wall that threatened the school.

His attorney David Nacht said a 20-year felony charge is way out of proportion.

“This is not someone who actually had done anything other than write some graffiti on the wall, allegedly,” the attorney told WWJ Legal Analyst Charlie Langton.

As a result of the threat, the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park was placed on a “soft lockdown” and students at Plymouth, Canton and Salem High Schools, which share a campus, were released early for the day.