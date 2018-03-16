(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)



Small business owners and employees with an interest in giving their productivity a shot in the arm should consider embracing meal prepping. A study out of Brigham Young University found that workers with poor diets are 66 percent more likely to experience a productivity loss than their healthy counterparts. One effective way to optimize your diet and productivity is to get in the habit of preparing healthy meals that you can freeze in advance, reheat and enjoy at the office.



Chicken and wild rice casserole

The key to sticking to any diet is to ensure that the food you’re eating is both healthy and delicious. This chicken and wild rice casserole recipe from Well Plated will more than satisfy that mandate. It’s a dish that includes chicken as a lean protein base, a whole grain in the form of wild rice, butternut squash, Parmesan cheese for texture and consistency, and cranberries to add a very welcome note of tanginess.



Black bean burgers

While cheeseburgers are a staple of the American diet, their high-fat content means that they leave you feeling groggy rather than energized. Instead, consider having a black bean burger for lunch. Dr. Axe has a black bean burger recipe that involves healthy and delicious ingredients such jalapenos, red peppers, sea salt, chili pepper, flaxseed, and paprika.



Mexican lasagna

Although most recipes for lasagna aren’t particularly healthy, this recipe for a Mexican variation on the classic dish is an exception. The trick is substituting starchy noodles with zucchini. Using fat-free turkey and ricotta cheese and homemade taco seasoning to make the lasagna also helps keep the fat content down without sacrificing flavor.



Paleo chili

If you love chili but want to avoid getting that 2:30 in the afternoon feeling that comes with eating a heavy lunch, try this recipe for paleo chili. It combines sweet potatoes, pumpkin purée, vegetable broth and zucchini to form a tasty lunch that is as hearty and tasty as it is healthy.



Cauliflower chickpea wraps

Another trick to maintaining a healthy diet is to please your palate with foods that have a variety of unusual tastes and textures. As such, this recipe for cauliflower chickpea wraps will provide you with a scrumptious and exotic meal made with curried cauliflower, ginger, masala, chickpeas, cayenne pepper, fresh garlic, and yogurt.





