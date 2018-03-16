Dreamstime

DETROIT (WWJ) – With plenty of green beer on tap across metro Detroit, bar and party-goers are urged to plan ahead this St. Patrick’s Day.

However, for those who find themselves drunk without a designated driver, AAA Michigan’s “Tow To Go” program is offering people FREE rides home and their cars towed, today (Friday) through Sunday at 6 a.m.

The deal is available to AAA members and non-members alike.

The only catch: The pickup location has to be within ten miles of your home. Also note that Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

The number to call is 855- 2 TOW 2 GO.

According to the most recent available Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center statistical reports from 2017, nearly 6 percent of total car crashes in Michigan were alcohol-related on St. Patrick’s Day weekend (Mar 17- Mar 19); and 14 percent of the total traffic fatalities in Michigan on St. Patrick’s Day weekend were alcohol-related.

This in mind, State Police are emphasizing a “zero tolerance approach” concerning drivers found to be over the influence on St. Patrick’s Day — urging revelers to plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

A stepped-up enforcement period begins at on March 17 12:01 a.m., and will end at 11:59 p.m.

