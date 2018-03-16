A sign hangs outside a Sam's Club store on January 12, 2018 in Streamwood, Illinois.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SOUTHGATE (WWJ) – A Downriver mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her baby alone in a cold car outside a local Sam’s Club.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says 35-year-old Jamie Lyn Stefanko of Ecorse,left the infant in her vehicle unattended, as it was parked outside the store on Northline Road in Southgate, in Wednesday.

A concerned passerby called police after seeing the child alone in the vehicle at around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they arrested Stefanko at the scene.

Video of the incident has circulated on social media, showing the tearful mom being placed in handcuffs. (Click here to view. Note: Contains some explicit language)

Reports say the child could have been in the car for up to an hour, while the outside temperature was in the 30s. The mom allegedly told officers that the girl was sleeping and didn’t want to wake her up.

Stefanko faces two misdemeanor charges of fourth degree child abuse, with an arraignment scheduled for Monday in 28th District Court.