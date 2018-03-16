DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Authorities say a Detroit man who fatally shot a woman while trying to stop a dog that was attacking her has been charged.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 61-year-old Michael Lewis Williams is charged with careless discharge of a weapon causing injury or death and is expected to be arraigned Friday.

Patricia Cosby, 55, was being mauled by a stray dog on Goodwin Street, near Holbrook Avenue and I-75, in October when Williams fired one shot in the direction of the dog, according to prosecutors.

The dog ran away and Williams allegedly chased after it, firing two more shots. He then returned to find Cosby had been shot, prosecutors said. She later died at a hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, Williams, who has a concealed pistol license, said he was devastated and was just trying to protect Cosby.

