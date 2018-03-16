Dreamstime

FLINT (WWJ) – A Texas truck driver has been charged in a double fatal crash freeway crash in Genesee County.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Dalibot Sakotic of Wylie, Texas slammed into the back of a Chevy Malibu carrying four people on Wednesday.

The rear of the car was partially underneath the semi when first responders got to the scene, along westbound I-69 near Bristol Road.

Two people sitting in the backseat of the Malibu, 27-year-old Cody Thomas of Davison and his 3-year-old daughter Aria, were killed. The driver of the car remains in the hospital with serious injuries. The fourth person, Thomas’ wife and Aria’s mother, was not seriously hurt.

Sakotic is charged with two counts of manslaughter, and one count of Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment, with an arraignment scheduled for Friday in 67th District Court.

“This is a terrible tragedy that took the lives of a father and his young daughter and left their grieving wife and mother behind,” said Leyton, in a statement. “We will do all we can to see legal justice through in this case.”