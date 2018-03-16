CBS 62Felemori Sanogo was reported missing in Livonia on Jan. 17, 2017 (police handout) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as […]
Dreamstime

FLINT (WWJ) – A Texas  truck driver has been charged in a double fatal crash freeway crash in Genesee County.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says Dalibot Sakotic of Wylie, Texas slammed into the back of a Chevy Malibu carrying four people on Wednesday.

The rear of the car was partially underneath the semi when first responders got to the scene, along westbound I-69 near Bristol Road.

Two people sitting in the backseat of the Malibu, 27-year-old Cody Thomas of Davison and his 3-year-old daughter Aria, were killed. The driver of the car remains in the hospital with serious injuries.  The fourth person, Thomas’ wife and Aria’s mother, was not seriously hurt.

Sakotic is charged with two counts of manslaughter, and one count of Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment, with an arraignment scheduled for Friday in 67th District Court.

“This is a terrible tragedy that took the lives of a father and his young daughter and left their grieving wife and mother behind,” said Leyton, in a statement. “We will do all we can to see legal justice through in this case.”

