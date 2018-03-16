DETROIT (WWJ) – Have you seen this wanted woman?

Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for tips from the public to locate a suspect accused of stealing the identity of an elderly woman — and over $140,000.

Police have identified the culprit as 53-year-old Rita Cerilli–Boluch, whose last known address was on Moran Street in Lincoln Park.

Boluch is 5’7” tall, weighs around 148 pounds and has blue eyes and yellow-blond hair.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to her arrest.

Anyone who has seen Boluch or knows where she is is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370). As always, tipsters may stay 100 percent anonymous, will not be asked their name, to speak to police or to testify in court.

Cash rewards are paid by Crime Stoppers upon an arrest in a case. They do not wait for a conviction.