CBS 62Construction on Little Caesars Arena, pictured in October 2016, is moving right along. (Credit: The District Detroit) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS […]
WWJ Newsradio 950 – WWJNewsradio.comConstruction on Little Caesars Arena, pictured in October 2016, is moving right along. (Credit: The District Detroit) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJnewsradio.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. Find us on wwjnewsradio.com. WWJ Newsradio […]
97.1 The TicketConstruction on Little Caesars Arena, pictured in October 2016, is moving right along. (Credit: The District Detroit)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Construction on Little Caesars Arena, pictured in October 2016, is moving right along. (Credit: The District Detroit) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports […]
Filed Under:ACM Awards, entertainment, Only CBS, Reba McEntire

The first batch of performers for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards™ have been announced and the bill is already stacked with a slew of country-music superstars!

Get ready for must-see performances from Jason AldeanKelsea BalleriniDierks BentleyLuke BryanFlorida Georgia LineMiranda LambertMaren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

Plus, Florida Georgia Line will be joined by pop bombshell Bebe Rexha to perform their chart-topping hit “Meant To Be” at Country Music’s Party of the Year®, which will be hosted by Reba McEntire and will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

READ: 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards: The Complete List Of Nominee

Watch the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, when they air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Apr. 15 at 8/7c on CBS and CBS All Access.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen