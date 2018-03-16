CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

By Ed White, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – State attorneys said Thursday it would be very difficult but not impossible to move up a special election to fill the seat of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers, who suddenly quit in December.

A federal judge heard arguments on a request to set an earlier date. Michael Gilmore, a Democratic candidate and lawyer, said the rights of 13th District residents are being violated by an 11-month gap without a member of Congress.

“Serving democracy is always in the public interest. The cost of it is simply priceless,” said Gilmore, responding to the state’s claim that changing the dates could cost at least $800,000.

Conyers, a Detroit Democrat, resigned in December amid allegations of sexual harassment, triggering a special election to fill the remaining months in his term.

Gov. Rick Snyder set a primary election for Aug. 7, the date for primary elections statewide, followed by a special election on Nov. 6. The winner would serve only for two months.

Gilmore is proposing a spring primary, followed by an election on Aug. 7. The winner would serve for five months.

But Assistant Attorney General Heather Meingast said it would cost roughly $800,000 to stage a stand-alone primary election in the Detroit-area district. She said the governor made a cost-conscious decision to schedule the race for Conyers’ seat on days when elections already are being held.

There is “no racial discrimination in this,” Meingast said, referring to a district that is more than 50 percent black.

She said an earlier election would be “technically possible” but not “desirable.”

Melissa Malerman, a lawyer at the state elections bureau, said there are many critical steps, especially a requirement that certain military members get a ballot at least 45 days before an election.

U.S. District Judge Mark Goldsmith didn’t make an immediate decision. He wants both sides to file more information next week.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen