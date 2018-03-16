DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 19: Zach Zenner #34 of the Detroit Lions runs for a short gain during the first quarter of the preseaon game against the New York Jets on August 19, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed RB Zach Zenner. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Zenner returns for his fourth season in Detroit after originally joining the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of South Dakota State in 2015. He saw action in eight games last season and finished with 14 carries for 26 yards and one touchdown, in addition to four special teams tackles.

In 28 career games (five starts), Zenner’s career totals include 119 carries for 420 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 20 receptions for 207 yards.