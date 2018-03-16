CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950 – WWJNewsradio.comWelcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJnewsradio.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. Find us on wwjnewsradio.com. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:2018 NFL Free Agency, Bob Quinn, LeGarrette Blount
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after his 21-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) After a long search, the Lions have found their veteran running back.

The team signed LeGarrette Blount to a one-year $4.5 million contract on Friday, according to NFL Network.

Blount, 31, was one of several veteran free agents the Lions considered in their search for help in the backfield. They also met with DeMarco Murray, Jonathan Stewart and Frank Gore over the past week.

It was reported on Wednesday night that the Lions were nearing a deal with Gore, but that was before they met with Blount on Friday. In the end, they went with the player they know best.

Both general Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia intersected with Blount in New England. Blount is especially fond of Patricia.

Blount, an eight-year vet, still runs as hard as anyone in the NFL, and he’ll fill the Lions’ need for a physical, between-the-tackles back. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry last year with the Eagles and piled up 18 touchdowns with the Patriots the year before that.

Even with the addition of Blount, the Lions are likely to add a running back in the draft as well. Quinn identified that position as an area of need entering the offseason after Detroit finished last in the NFL in rushing for the second time in three years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen