DETROIT (WWJ) – Cleanup continues along I-75 in Detroit, where a rollover accident has left debris strewn across the freeway.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Friday on southbound I-75 just south of the Holbrook Avenue overpass.

According to Michigan State Police, a SUV was travelling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, swerved into the path of a semi-truck and was struck. The SUV then rolled over and struck the embankment.

A container on the semi also slid off the truck, spilling metal parts out onto the freeway.

I-75 S at Holbrook: Clean-up of SUV roll-over and contents spill from a dumpster-type container on a roll-back/roll-off mid-size commercial truck. Traffic getting by in left two lanes. No info yet on injuries, cause. Traffic and Weather Together on WWJ NewsRadio 950 AM. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/ZF4yZRRdZg — Mike Campbell (@reportermikec) March 16, 2018

Three people were transported to the hospital from the SUV. The driver and one passenger have minor injuries, while another passenger is in critical condition. The truck driver was uninjured.

During the crash investigation, police say troopers located marijuana and a stolen gun. An investigation is ongoing.

Traffic is getting by the scene in the left lane only as crews continue to unload the container and clear the road. The Holbrook ramp to southbound I-75 is also closed.

Traffic is backed up for about a mile. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

