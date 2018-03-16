CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Carol Cain, Michigan Matters
img 0999 Michigan Matters: Transit Talk Splits Big Four

(Credit: Frank Collins/ CBS 62)

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson sounded off about the new regional transit plan announced Thursday by Wayne County Executive Warren Evans and added he was not certain there would be a plan put forth for voters on it this November. Patterson made the comments during taping of “Michigan Matters” where he appeared with Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Robert Ficano, a law professor at WCCC, and Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the show which airs 11:30 am Sunday on CBS 62. Evans announced a new 1.5-mill, 20-year Metro Detroit regional transit plan that had a few more bells and whistles than the plan narrowly rejected by voters in 2016. Patterson talked about “opt out” communities and his stance on it. Patterson surprised many when he announced during his state of the county speech a few weeks ago that there was no agreement on an RTA plan that he, Evans, Mayor Mike Duggan and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel (who together make up the region’s Big Four) had been working on. Duggan and Evans thought there was.

img 1001 Michigan Matters: Transit Talk Splits Big Four

(Credit: Frank Collins/ CBS 62)

The panel discussed Trump and the rotating front door of the White House as Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired by President Donald Trump. And the roundtable talked about students walking out of schools in Michigan and nation this week in support of gun laws needing to be changed on the heels of the school shooting in Parkland Fla.on Valentine’s Day where 17 died.

image21 Michigan Matters: Transit Talk Splits Big Four

Then, Jennifer Kluge, of Impact 100 Macomb County and president/CEO of f MichBusiness, and Mary Pat Rosen, president of Impact 100 Oakland County and lawyer at Charfoos and Christensen, P.C., appeared with Cain to talk about the women’s organization. Impact 100 is a women’s organization dedicated to helping local communities. There are four Impact 100 chapters in Michigan. The organization is looking for more women to join them in their mission of helping nonprofits which makes communities stronger.

Watch Michigan Matters, This Sunday at 11:30 on CBS 62.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen