Rebecca Ann Thornhill (Handout photos)

DEARBORN (WWJ) – The nearly week-long search for a missing Dearborn woman has ended in New York.

Relatives said Thursday evening that Rebecca Thornhill has made contact with family members, and is safe in the Bronx. Other details were not released.

Thornhill left home Saturday morning without her cell phone or prescription medications. Her family told police she might have gone to volunteer at an unknown shelter in Detroit, but she never returned.

On Tuesday, her car was discovered in Toledo, Ohio — with credit card records revealing that 27-year-old bought an airline ticket to JFK airport. Family members confirm that Thornhill boarded a plane to New York the same day she disappeared.