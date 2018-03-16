HOWELL (WWJ) – A 20-year-old Macomb County woman is behind bars, accused of using Facebook to threaten a family in Livingston County.

Authorities say Karen Ann-Nicole Lockwood of Richmond was arraigned on charges including making false terror threats, malicious use of a telephone and unlawful posting of messages.

According to Livingston County Sheriff’s investigators, Lockwood threatened a family in the Hartland area through Facebook Messenger. The threats, officials say, included burning down the family’s home and “shooting up” Village Elementary School, where the children attend.

Lockwood allegedly set up fake social media and email accounts as well as internet-based phone numbers to deliver the threatening messages, while concealing her identity.

Through an investigation, detectives said they found Lockwood and determined that although the threats were specific in nature, she had no means to carry them out.

It’s unclear at this time what connection Lockwood may have to the family and a motive for the crime has not been disclosed.

Lockwood remains held on a $100,000 bond in the Livingston County Jail.