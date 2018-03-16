WWJ Photo/Bill Szumanski

HARRISON TWP. (WWJ) – A Macomb County teen is the latest to be charged with a felony for making violent threats against other students at school.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year old Shane Joseph Robinson, who goes to L’Anse Creuse High School in Harrison Township, made threats against other students — including that he would kill everyone in his sixth hour class.

Under questioning, Robinson allegedly described himself as “demonic,” telling detectives that he dislikes “the popular kids” in his sixth hour, and admitting that wanted to sew a classmate’s mouth shut and had threatened to stab another.

Investigators searched Robinson’s home but didn’t find any weapons.

Robinson was arraigned in 41-B District Court Friday one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony, and remains in the Macomb County Jail.

Bond was set at $150,000 cash or surety, on the condition that if he’s release, Robinson will remain confined in his home with a tether, have no contact with the school and not purchase any weapons.

This is the 26th school threat to come in to the MCOS since the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida last month.

“We take every school threat seriously and will investigate each of them thoroughly to hold those committing criminal acts responsible. Our students, their families, and school staff need to feel safe in the educational environment. These types of statements, whether made in jest or some other form, will not be tolerated.”

This is the second recent case in connection with threats against L’Anse Creuse High School. Early this month, 18-year old Andrew Ison was arrested after telling a classmate that he was going to shoot up the school on March 14.