A view of Detroit from Belle Isle (Credit: Vickie Thomas/WWJ Newsradio 950)

DETROIT (AP) – Federal funds will help pay for a 6-mile, multi-use loop trail around Belle Isle Park in Detroit.

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters of Michigan say $750,000 is being provided by the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund State and Local Assistance Program.

The program provides grants for local and state park projects outside national park boundaries.

Private investments will match the federal funding for the Belle Isle trail.

Belle Isle is a 987-acre park in the Detroit River that features a nature zoo, conservatory, golf driving range, maritime museum and other attractions.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.