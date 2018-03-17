(credit: istock)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Make your calendar — one of the sweetest days of the year is coming up!

Dairy Queen is holding its annual Free Cone Day on Tuesday, March 20 to locally benefit Beaumont Children’s Hospital.

Participating shops will offer every customer a FREE small vanilla soft-serve cone with DQ’s signature curl on top.

To find a participating location, click here.

For every cone Dairy Queen serves, guests are invited to make a donation. All money raised will stay in Michigan.

Last year, an average of 1,330 free cones were served at each store.