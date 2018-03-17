CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950 – WWJNewsradio.comWelcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJnewsradio.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. Find us on wwjnewsradio.com. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:Mike Trout, Miles Bridges, Tom Izzo
DETROIT, MI - MARCH 16: Miles Bridges #22 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks the ball during the second half against the Bucknell Bison in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(97.1 The Ticket) Miles Bridges wasn’t kidding when he said he planned to elevate his game in the NCAA Tournament.

The sophomore led all players with 29 points and nine rebounds in Michigan State’s first-round win over Bucknell Friday night.

His performance was punctuated by a stunning put-back dunk midway through the second half. After Nick Ward missed long on a hook shot, Bridges stormed to the hoop, flew into the air and flushed the ball home over Bucknell’s All-League center to put Michigan State up by 10.

Little Caesars Arena erupted, and the Spartans rolled the rest of the way.

Count Angels center fielder Mike Trout among those who were impressed.

Asked what was going through his head at the time, Bridges said, “Nick tends to miss long, so I was thinking I got to get this one because I had just missed a dunk. It was an instinct thing.”

Bridges agreed it provided a spark for the Spartans.

“Yeah, I feel like that’s what got us going defensively, rebounding and got our offense going,” he said.

Bridges was typically efficient, hitting 12 of 22 shots. More importantly to Michigan State, he was aggressive when he put the ball on the floor. It was the kind of crunch-time response Tom Izzo wanted to see out of Bridges after the superstar was relatively quiet in the first half.

“I got on him at halftime. But, boy, we started running some stuff from him and he started answering the bell, one after the other, and the tip dunk kind of typified it,” Izzo said.

 

Bucknell head coach Nathan Davis said Bridges was even more impressive in-person than he was on film.

“I think the thing that you don’t quite see as much on film is how high he gets when he shoots the pull-ups,” said Davis. “I thought we were there to contest a lot. Just because of how athletic and big he is, he’s able to get up and get a clean look anyway.

“He’s very strong. You don’t see as much of his strength when you’re watching film until you see him in-person, but he’s a really, really good player.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen