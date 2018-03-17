(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950) FILE

DETROIT (WWJ) – Firefighters saved lives along the border of Detroit and Highland Park when an apartment building caught fire.

The three-alarm fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at a four-story building on Woodward Avenue at Webb Street, just north of Chicago Boulevard. Officials say the fire started in one unit and then spread to two others.

“We responded and there was heavy smoke and fire visible,” Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said live on WWJ.

Crews immediately went to work helping people evacuate. Fornell said everyone made it out safely, with neighbors even assisting some of the elderly tenants.

“One person jumped,” he said. “The fire appeared on the third floor and one person jumped from the third floor. (He suffered) a possible leg fracture and was transported to Henry Ford Hospital.”

Five other people who were rescued from the building were also transported to the hospital.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

