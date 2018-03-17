Upset-Minded UMBC Focuses Attention To Kansas State

CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: The UMBC Retrievers bench reacts to their 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/97.1 The Ticket) – Manycasual college basketball fans had no idea what UMBC stood for before Friday night. Now, the whole country knows.

University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

No. 16-seed UMBC became the story of the NCAA Tournament when it stunned No. 1 Virginia on Friday night, routing the nation’s top-ranked team 74-54 in the biggest upset in college basketball history. The Retrievers, a 20 1/2-point underdog coming into the game, became the first 16 seed to beat a 1 in the March Madness history.

They will face a ninth-seeded Kansas State team that never trailed against Creighton, earning a wire-to-wire victory to reach the round of 32 for the first time since 2012. Tip-off is set for 7:45 p.m. on TruTV on Sunday.

The UMBC Twitter page became a fan favorite overnight, thanks to witty, unapologetic tweets that brought a spike in their social media following.

5k before the game 43k now https://t.co/4FgEYIish0 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

The dictionary defines: a large aggregate of people united by common descent, history, culture, or language, inhabiting a particular country or territory……5K is a large amount, dude https://t.co/f0lmPFw64i — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Ahh we remember this game at Maryland in December….hopefully you enjoyed our game from your couch dude! pic.twitter.com/qwRC9zSQuE — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

CBS Sports analyst Seth Davis “sharpied in” the Cavaliers for the win before the game even started — as did most of America.

We are up 19 with 1:40 left. Seth Davis called game at tip — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

C'MON GUYS, you crashed our dang website, our IT people wanna watch the game too, please form an orderly line — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

WHAT ARE THE ODDS: Apparently Las Vegas is expecting a letdown from the America East Conference champions, who enter the game as a 10-point underdog against the Wildcats.

INURY UPDATE: Dean Wade, Kansas State’s leading scorer, did not play in the first round game because of a stress fracture. It’s possible, although not necessarily likely, that he could see limited time against UMBC if he feels well enough to play, according to coach Bruce Weber.

STOPPING LYLES: The Wildcats will have their hands full trying to stop Jairus Lyles, who scored 23 of his 28 points against Virginia in a near flawless second half. Lyles was 9 of 11 from the field after halftime with three 3-pointers and was 7 of 9 from the foul line. He sliced and diced his way through the nation’s top-ranked defense with ease, getting to the basket six times for layups. Lyles also hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer against Vermont in the America East Conference championship game.

THE DEFENDER: Look for Kansas State to put Barry Brown, one of the nation’s top on-ball defenders, on Lyles. Brown held Creighton’s leading scorer Marcus Foster to five points on 2 of 11 shooting in the first round. Foster came in average 20.3 points per game but didn’t score until the 10:30 mark of the second half.

