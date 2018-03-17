Zimmermann Named Tigers' Opening Day Starter

(97.1 The Ticket) – Jordan Zimmermann will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers’ first game of the season on March 29 against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park, according to MLive’s Evan Woodbery.

Tigers’ Opening Day starter will be Jordan Zimmermann. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 17, 2018

Many believed that young Ace Michael Fulmer would be Detroit’s opening day starter. New Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire called Fulmer the “stud” of the Tigers’ pitching staff, but he opted to go with the veteran Zimmermann.

Gardenhire on his decision: "Zimmermann's the veteran guy here….To me, he's the leader of this group and I think he should have the ball." — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 17, 2018

The 31-year-old Zimmermann signed a five-year, $110-million contract with the Tigers before the 2016 season and is 17-20 with a 5.60 ERA in 47 starts with the club. Zimmermann had the worst ERA (6.08) among all MLB pitchers who threw at least 150 innings last season.

Fulmer has posted a 3.45 ERA and 21-19 record in his two years with the Tigers earning the AL Rookie of the Year in 2016 and an All-Star appearance in 2017.

Zimmermann was one of baseball’s more consistent pitchers before coming to Detroit from the Washington Nationals. In his last four seasons with the Nationals, he went 58-32 with a 3.13 ERA, including a top-five finish in NL Cy Young voting in 2014.

Zimmermann will face off against Pittsburgh’s Ivan Nova in the season opener.