(Photo: Dan Jenkins/WWJ)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Hosting first and second games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament is quite an achievement for the brand new Little Caesars Arena. But the director of the Detroit Sports Commission Kris Smith says this is just the beginning.

“Sparty’s doing well, the Boilermakers are doing well. We are really looking forward to seeing, not just the Michigan State — Syracuse match-up — but to have the two Indiana schools within proximity to Detroit,” says Smith. “Just the number of people that get a chance to come into our community and enjoy themselves -especially on St. Patrick’s Day weekend — is a wonderful opportunity for this community to shine.”

Smith says they have their sights set on bringing in larger events.

“A regional final would be great — but of course, this is Detroit and our eyes are a little bit bigger than that, our desires are bigger than that. While we would love to have another regional here – we are also vetting out a Final Four for Ford Field – years 2023 through 2026.”

Local fans get another chance to see the Spartans play Sunday afternoon as MSU takes on Syracuse.

“Everything’s get – numbers are fantastic. We had over 20,000 people at each session on Friday and we are expecting the same today – all the schools are doing well. Big Ten has done as expected and is shining bright.”

The Motor City is already scheduled to host a number of other NCAA Championship events in the coming years — including the 2020 Frozen Four hockey championship.

