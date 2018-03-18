CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950 – WWJNewsradio.comWelcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJnewsradio.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. Find us on wwjnewsradio.com. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Xavier Tillman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans battles for a rebound with Matthew Moyer #2 of the Syracuse Orange during the first half in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT (97.1 The Ticket) – A desperation shot from half-court that missed its mark ended the run for Michigan State.

No. 3 ranked Michigan State beaten by No. 11 Syracuse in the NCAA Midwest second round action 55-53 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

With an 11-man rotation the Spartans had fresh legs to bring to the mix but failed to put away the Orange who were hampered by depth on the bench.

It was lackluster start in the first half as both teams missed baskets from every part of the court. The Spartans failed to take advantage of the home crowd and the loss is bound to bust brackets across the country — including one former president. 

“I’m pleased,” said Izzo at the half, “but it’s the free throws we are missing.” And they continued to miss shots — including their last 14 shots from the field.

Matt McQuaid hit a three-pointer as time expired in the first half to put MSU up 25-22 and energize the crowd — but the Orange kept pace with the Spartans and took the lead when it counted in the final minutes.

Former Detroit mayor, Syracuse alumnus and Hall of Fame basketball player – Dave Bing in attendance  – while at Syracuse Bing led the Orangemen in scoring during his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

Izzo had won his 47th NCAA Tournament game when the Spartans beat Bucknell on Friday night — moving him just of John Wooden.

The last match-up between the two teams during the regional semifinals in 2000 went in favor of MSU. Syracuse will move on to play second-seeded Duke in the Sweet 16.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen