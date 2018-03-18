Xavier Tillman #23 of the Michigan State Spartans battles for a rebound with Matthew Moyer #2 of the Syracuse Orange during the first half in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 18, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT (97.1 The Ticket) – A desperation shot from half-court that missed its mark ended the run for Michigan State.

No. 3 ranked Michigan State beaten by No. 11 Syracuse in the NCAA Midwest second round action 55-53 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

With an 11-man rotation the Spartans had fresh legs to bring to the mix but failed to put away the Orange who were hampered by depth on the bench.

It was lackluster start in the first half as both teams missed baskets from every part of the court. The Spartans failed to take advantage of the home crowd and the loss is bound to bust brackets across the country — including one former president.

“I’m pleased,” said Izzo at the half, “but it’s the free throws we are missing.” And they continued to miss shots — including their last 14 shots from the field.

Matt McQuaid hit a three-pointer as time expired in the first half to put MSU up 25-22 and energize the crowd — but the Orange kept pace with the Spartans and took the lead when it counted in the final minutes.

Former Detroit mayor, Syracuse alumnus and Hall of Fame basketball player – Dave Bing in attendance – while at Syracuse Bing led the Orangemen in scoring during his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

Izzo had won his 47th NCAA Tournament game when the Spartans beat Bucknell on Friday night — moving him just of John Wooden.

The last match-up between the two teams during the regional semifinals in 2000 went in favor of MSU. Syracuse will move on to play second-seeded Duke in the Sweet 16.