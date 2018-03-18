CBS 62Bobby Ferguson, center, is seen with his attorneys Mike Rataj and Gerald Evelyn. (credit: WWJ/Vickie Thomas, File) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS […]
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is working with the state police and local emergency managers to conduct damage assessments following flooding last month in Michigan.

The survey is taking place in eight Lower Peninsula counties after Gov. Rick Snyder recently requested the assessments so people could be eligible for more aid.

If approved, the SBA disaster assistance program would make low-interest loans available to eligible residents and businesses affected by heavy rainfall and melting snow. Assessments are taking place in Arenac, Barry, Berrien, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Kent, Newaygo and St. Joseph counties.

The program also would cover neighboring counties. The list includes Allegan, Bay, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Clinton, Eaton, Gladwin, Ionia, Iosco, Jackson, Lake, Livingston, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Oceana, Ogemaw, Osceola, Ottawa, Shiawassee, Van Buren and Washtenaw.

 

