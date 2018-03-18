Poole's Buzzer Beater Sends Michigan To Sweet 16

WICHITA, KS - MARCH 17: Moritz Wagner #13 of the Michigan Wolverines makes a basket as he is fouled and knocked to the floor to be helped up by teammates as they take on the Houston Cougars in the second half during the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena on March 17, 2018 in Wichita, Kansas. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kansas (97.1 The Ticket) – The Michigan men’s basketball team looked dead in the water when Houston’s Devin Davis went to the free throw line for two shots with a two-point lead and less than four seconds remaining.

And then March happened.

Davis missed both free throws and Moritz Wagner quickly called timeout after corralling the rebound.

Michigan’s Jordan Poole hit a three-pointer as time expired to sink the Cougars (27-8) and send the Wolverines (30-7) to their second straight Sweet 16 with a 64-63 win.

MICHIGAN WINS IT AT THE BUZZER!!!! 🚨🚨🚨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/COR9MEjX59 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018

This is Michigan’s first 30-win season since 2013 when it advanced to the National Championship Game against Louisville.

Poole finished with eight points. Muhammad-Ali Abdur Rahkman and Moritz Wagner had 12 points apiece, while Charles Matthews and Duncan Robinson each had 11.

Rob Gray led the Cougars with 23 points and went 4-for-4 from three-point range.

The Wolverines will head to the West Regional semifinals in Los Angeles next weekend, where they will face the winner of Sunday’s game between North Carolina and Texas A&M.