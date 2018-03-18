CBS 62(Photo: Charlie Forbes, CBS 62) Carol Cain sits down with Dennis Mannion, president of the Detroit Pistons, on "Michigan Matters." 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part […]
CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) – Some sensor-equipped warning signs in parts of Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula are advising motorists of when they should take extra care due to road conditions.

The Michigan Department of Transportation `s North Region in recent years has installed so-called active warning systems at three locations with bridges, curves or both in Otsego and Cheboygan counties along Interstate 75 and Michigan highway 32.

Each roadway location has sensors that monitor pavement conditions. If slippery conditions are present or likely, the sensors send a signal to the road signs – activating either a single flashing light above them or a series of lights in the signs’ borders.

The systems each cost $140,000-$150,000 and they’re being used in places where crashes were a problem. Preliminary information suggests they could be helping to improve safety.

 

 

