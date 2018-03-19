CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
AUSTIN, Texas (PRNewswire/AP) – Kasita manufactured homes and communities are known for high-design and high-quality while occupying small financial and geographic footprints. The Austin-based startup is pioneering the future of housing by offering America’s cities a solution to a lack of housing supply and associated housing costs, construction complications, disaster relief, workforce housing and providing aging populations an opportunity to earn passive income through the addition of accessory dwelling units to properties they own.

Starting in Culver City, California on March 30th, Kasita kicks off its first-ever “Roadshow,” visiting the cities of San Jose, San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Reno, and Denver, all of which are affected by the housing crisis. Whether it be a shortage of affordable urban living, overcrowding or a need for more multifamily living options, each location faces their own unique issues for which Kasita is a solution. On the Roadshow, Kasita will bring its widely-acclaimed innovations from concept to experience, showcasing the latest iteration of “Independent,” the brand’s single-family micro-home / accessory dwelling unit (ADU), and share additional insights on its newly-launched “Community” model – a stackable, multi-family platform.

“We can build a Kasita home in less than a month and they are move-in ready the day they are installed.  At a starting price of $89,000, we offer homeowners, developers, and hoteliers a value-driven quality product that solves many of the usual hassles of construction, allowing developers to bring the product to market 40-50% faster than conventional construction.  Kasita occupies a small footprint allowing for installation on land areas otherwise overlooked by developers as suitable for housing,” says Martyn Hoffmann, Kasita CEO.

The Roadshow will visit seven U.S. cities, concluding at the

influential Urban Land Institute real estate conference in Detroit:

  • March 30-31, The Platform, Culver City, CA
  • April 3-4, Swenson Builders’ Lot, San Jose, CA
  • April 6-7, Mission Bay, San Francisco, CA
  • April 10-11, Luther Burbank Performing Arts Center, Santa Rosa, CA
  • April 13-15, City Plaza, Reno, NV
  • April 20-21, Great Divide, Denver, CO
  • May 1-3, Urban Land Institute, Detroit, MI

In each market, Kasita will invite potential dwellers, interested renters, real estate developers and media to enter and personally

experience Kasita living for the first time outside of Austin. Highlights of the cross-country Roadshow include open houses, VIP events, private tours, breakfast parties and cocktail hours in desirable locations, such as The Platform in Culver City and the Great Divide Brewing Company Barrel Bar in Denver.  Visitors will be able to test mood-activated smart home technologies that come standard with each unit as well as appreciate the marriage of high design and high amenity that Kasita is known for.

Visit www.kasita.com.

