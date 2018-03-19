CBS 62Video clip from surveillance video during an assault at Detroit gas station. (credit: Detroit police) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Video clip from surveillance video during an assault at Detroit gas station. (credit: Detroit police) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive […]
97.1 The TicketVideo clip from surveillance video during an assault at Detroit gas station. (credit: Detroit police)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Video clip from surveillance video during an assault at Detroit gas station. (credit: Detroit police) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 […]
Filed Under:Michigan State Basketball

DETROIT (AP) – Foster Loyer, a High School Senior from Clarkston, was awarded the 2018 Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award by the Basketball Association of Michigan, getting twice as many first-place votes as any other candidate.

Loyer, a 6-foot point guard, has signed with Michigan State. He will join a backcourt with 2016 Mr. Basketball winner Cassius Winston.

East Lansing's Brandon Johns and David DeJulius of Detroit East English's Village were second and third in the voting. Johns and DeJulius have signed with Michigan.

Loyer is averaging 27 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals for Clarkston, which will face Flint Carman-Ainsworth in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen