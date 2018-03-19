LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The UAW announced they would endorse Gretchen Whitmer for Governor in the Primary Governors race in August. The announcement came Monday morning at their international headquarters in Detroit. The United Auto Workers represents 385,000 active members and retirees in the state. Whitmer, a former legislative leader, is among four leading Democrats seeking the nomination in August's primary election.

She previously won the backing of the Michigan Education Association, the state's second-biggest union.

UAW President Dennis Williams says Whitmer is a "champion" who will protect members' safety and jobs while strengthening their schools and communities. In her campaign, she had talked about protesting outside the Capitol when Republicans enacted a right-to-work law in 2012.

Whitmer says it is time Michigan workers "had a governor who will fix the roads and fight for working people."