CBS Local — The window for some PlayStation 3 owners to cash in on a 2016 settlement is about to close. Owners of the original “fat” PS3 have until April 15 to submit a claim with Sony that could be worth up to $65.

According to the settlement filed in October 2016, Sony agreed to pay PS3 owners $3.75 million after being accused of false advertising by some users. The original gaming machines came with an “OtherOS” feature which allowed owners to “partition their PS3’s hard drive and install Linux on it,” according to Polygon. When it was first introduced the PS3 was marketed and used by some owners — including the U.S. Air Force — as a computer because of this ability.

By April 2010, Sony pulled the “OtherOS” ability from machines citing security concerns. A small group of “fat” PS3 owners then sued PlayStation’s parent company for allegedly breaking the warranty of the machines.

Who can make a claim against Sony?

According to the settlement’s website, owners who purchased a PS3 from Nov. 1, 2006, to April 1, 2010 and legally swear to knowing the system had the “OtherOS” feature and claim their machine lost value when Sony pulled it are eligible.

Users who file a claim will need to provide the machine’s serial number (found on the back of the console), or their email used to create their PlayStation online account.

