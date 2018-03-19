CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) 423-6995 WWJ Comment Line: (248) 327-2949 Newsroom (24 […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:#MeToo, entertainment, Harvey Weinstein, Terry Gilliam

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA)  —  Actor, writer and director Terry Gilliam is known for being a funnyman and Monty Python alum.

Some anti #MeToo comments he recently made have no one in Hollywood laughing.

In an interview with Agence France Press the 77-year-old  said the #MeToo movement has created “a world of victims.”

While calling embattled producer Harvey Weinstein “a monster” he said he was only exposed because he is “such an a-hole.”

Dismissing the sexual assault and harassment claims made by more than 20 women, Gilliam really stepped in it when he said, “Harvey opened the door for a few people. A night with Harvey, that’s the price you pay.”

Some women did well by accepting his sexual advances, he added. “We’re talking about adults with a lot of ambition.”

He also compared #MeToo to mob rule and said the movement has gotten “silly.”

Twitter literally went berserk.

The Minnesota-born Gilliam also politicized what he called a great irony. Despite the #MeToo movement being a huge success in a variety of ways, “a self-confessed p—y grabber is the president of the US and is just walking around.” He renounced his American citizenship in 2006.

Barkin got another shot in.

And she still wasn’t done. Later she tweeted a warning to all women. “My hard won advice: never get into an elevator alone with [Terry Gilliam.]

Comedienne Elayne Boosler was grossly offended by the idea that the price of fame was worth a night with Harvey Weinstein. We can’t print her reply, but she suggested that just because Terry Gilliam engaged in a sex act with Weinstein, doesn’t mean women should.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen