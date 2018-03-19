LANSING, Mich. (AP) – You can now easily find out the financial health of each public school in Michigan. The Michigan Treasury launched the MI School Financials Dashboard, an easy to use website that provides visual financial data about local and intermediate school districts and public academies.

It also features data on revenues and expenditures, enrollment and per-pupil funding. Schools are required to report such data to the Center for Educational Performance and Information.

Last year, the state Treasury Department made public the MI Community Dashboard which highlights financial data reported annually by counties, cities, villages, and townships in Michigan.