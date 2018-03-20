DETROIT (AP) – News comes from Detroit Tigers minor league that Franklin Perez, Detroit Tiger’s top pitching prospect strained his right lat on Sunday and will be out 3 months. There is no surgery recommended at this point, but the recovery is expected to take a minimum of 12 weeks.

Perez, a 20-year-old right-hander, was acquired by Detroit in the trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston last season. Perez went 6-3 with a 3.02 ERA across two levels of the minors last year. He made 10 starts at Class A and six at Double-A. Baseball America tabbed Perez as Detroit’s top prospect this offseason.

The rebuilding Tigers aren’t expected to contend this year, but Perez figured to be a prospect to watch, no matter where in Detroit’s system he ended up pitching.