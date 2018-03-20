CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:2018 Election, Governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democrat hopeful Abdul El-Sayed is asking a judge to declare that he is eligible to run for Michigan governor.

The former Detroit health director made the request Monday in Wayne County Circuit Court amid questions over whether he has been a registered and "qualified" voter in the state for four years before the election. He lived and voted in New York before returning to Michigan in 2015 but also has been continuously registered in Michigan since 2003.

The state Democratic Party had asked El-Sayed to take pre-emptive legal action. When he filed his nominating petitions two weeks ago, he said he was "100 percent eligible to run for governor."

El-Sayed is among four Democratic gubernatorial candidates vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Rick Snyder. The primary is in August.

