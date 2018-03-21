CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DETROIT (AP) – A union official who helped negotiate a contract with Fiat Chrysler has been charged with accepting luxuries worth tens of thousands of dollars, including fancy shoes, air travel and lavish meals.

Nancy A. Johnson is the sixth person to be charged in a scheme to strip millions from a Detroit worker training center financed by Fiat Chrysler, also known as FCA. The leader, former auto executive Al Iacobelli, has pleaded guilty and is awaiting his sentence.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said Wednesday that blue-collar workers were “betrayed.” The government says Johnson spent $1,100 on a pair of shoes and $1,200 for spa services.

Johnson worked at the United Auto Workers and served on the 2015 committee that negotiated with FCA. Her lawyer declined to comment.

The UAW calls the allegations “appalling” but insists negotiations weren’t compromised.

