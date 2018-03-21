By Chase Hunt

Easter is fast approaching kicking off the month of April. The Detroit region will be filled with Easter egg hunts and plenty of activities for the whole family. Whether you celebrate the Christian tradition at church or the Pagan tradition with bunnies and eggs, this guide will get you started looking for events to spend time with family. Fun fact: Easter is always the first Sunday following the first full moon of Spring.

Bunnyville

Detroit Zoo

8450 W. 10 Mile Road

Royal Oak, MI 48067

(248) 541-5717

www.detroitzoo.org

Date: March 30 and March 31, 2018

The annual Bunnyville event at the Detroit Zoo will include an egg hunt with more than 100 eggs hidden each day to redeem for a prize (one per family). Kids will enjoy having whiskers painted on their face before taking a photo with the Easter Bunny. The event features educational programming, zookeeper talks as well as a magic show by The Amazing Clark. On Saturday, March 31, a musical performance by Axis Music Academy will take place. In addition, visitors to the zoo will receive a discount on tickets by bringing non-perishable food donations which will be donated to the Gleaners Community Food Bank. The Bunnyville event is free with admission.

Great Marshmallow Drop 2018

Catalpa Oaks County Park

27725 Greenfield Road

Southfield, MI 48076

(248) 424-7081

www.destinationoakland.com Date: Friday, March 30, 2018 at 10 a.m. This free event for kids takes place at Catalpa Oaks County Park this year. A helicopter will fly over and drop over 15,000 marshmallows from the sky and kids can collect them for a prize from Oakland County Parks. The event will be broken into different age groups to be fair: ages four or younger (as well as those with disabilities), ages 5-7 and ages 8-12. Friendship Church Canton Eggstravaganza

Friendship Church Of Canton

1240 Beck Road

Canton, MI 48187

(734) 710-9370

www.friendshipchurchinfo.com Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 11 a.m. This free event is geared towards kids up to 5th grade. The event will feature a glow in the dark Easter egg hunt for the older kids while those below kindergarten will have the lights on also for those with special needs. Registering is asked by calling the number above and the event will take place regardless of weather. It will move indoors should the weather not hold up.

Auburn Hills Easter Egg Hunt And Bonnet Contest

Civic Center Park

1827 N. Squirrel Road

Auburn Hills, MI 48326

(248) 370-9353

www.auburnhills.org Date: Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 12 p.m. The Auburn Hills Easter Egg Hunt And Bonnet Contest begins promptly at noon for children of all ages. Groups are split into ages 3 and under, ages 4-6, ages 7-9, and ages 10 and up. This event lets adults in on the fun too. The bonnet contest begins at 12:15 p.m. with children having four categories to win – Best Auburn Hills Spirit, Most Creative, Prettiest, and Most Patriotic. Adults can participate in the Easter Bunny’s Favorite category. At 1:00 p.m., adults can join in on the egg fun with a traditional egg toss on the lawn. The event costs $2 per child and is payable directly from the car when entering the park.

Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt

Powell Lake Park

530 Pontiac St.

Oxford, MI 48371

(248) 628-1720

www.oxparkrec.org Date: Thursday, March 29, 2018 at 8:30 p.m. The Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt is for ages 10-17 at begins at 8:30 p.m. sharp. This is egg hunting with a twist – a flashlight will be needed to search out the eggs in the dark (flashlights and baskets not provided so be sure to bring yours). The eggs can then be turned in for prizes including a special egg with a grand prize. The event costs $10 ($8 for Oxford residents) and pre-registration is required by calling the number above. You can also visit the Oxford Township Parks and recreation office for more info or to register.

