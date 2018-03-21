CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) 423-6995 WWJ Comment Line: (248) 327-2949 Newsroom (24 […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:ALS, ashes, Chris Melore, Local TV, stephen hawking, talkers, Westminster Abbey

CBS Local — The remains of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking will be joining a pair of history-making scientists in Westminster Abbey. The ashes of the legendary professor are going to be interred next to the resting places of Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin later this year.

Hawking was 76 when he died on March 14 at his home in Cambridge. The theoretical physicist lived the majority of his life confined to a wheelchair due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) and could only communicate through the use of a voice synthesizer.

“It is entirely fitting that the remains of Professor Stephen Hawking are to be buried in the Abbey, near those of distinguished fellow scientists,” the Dean of Westminster, the Very Reverend Dr. John Hall said in a statement. “Sir Isaac Newton was buried in the Abbey in 1727. Charles Darwin was buried beside Isaac Newton in 1882.”

Prof. Hawking gained worldwide recognition through his papers and books on the mysteries of space, time, and black holes. His book, “A Brief History of Time,” became an international bestseller. The physicist’s final paper, submitted just days before his death, proposed a way of detecting an infinite number of parallel universes (known as the Multiverse).

Hawking’s children announced that the family will hold a private funeral service at a church near Gonville and Caius College on March 31. The professor was a fellow at the school for over 50 years.

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen