CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) – Three pitchers were ejected along with Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler and bench coach Rob Thomson as three batters were hit by pitches during the Phillies’ 6-2 exhibition loss to Detroit on Thursday.

Detroit starter Matthew Boyd and Philadelphia relievers Parker Frazier and Pedro Beato also were tossed by plate umpire Tom Hallion.

Boyd was ejected in the fifth inning following a two-pitch sequence to Odubel Herrera.

“The first one that went over his head, I looked up as I was making the delivery and he was bailing out of the box,” Boyd said. “It was like he wasn’t ready or something, and it slipped. The next one, I was just throwing a two-seamer in, and it really wasn’t that in. Wasn’t trying to hit him. You don’t want to harm somebody.”

Herrera appeared to get out of the way of the second pitch. Hallion determined the ball hit him on the hand.

“It was crazy,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. “I guess once the precedent was decided that he thought we threw intentionally at him, I guess decided he had to set the tone. It was nothing intentional about anything.”

Frazier and Kapler were tossed after the minor leaguer hit Derek Hill with a 76 mph pitch in the eighth.

Beato and Thomson were ejected after Dylan Rosa was hit in the ninth.

“We had a young minor leaguer in the game, he’s just trying to make a good impression,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Frazier. “Threw a slider and it backed up and hit somebody. Beato is trying to make the club and make the best possible impression on everybody. Balls are going to get away from guys. It’s part of the game.”


