CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Map/Directions Traffic Tipster Line: (248) 423-6995 WWJ Comment Line: (248) 327-2949 Newsroom (24 […]
97.1 The Ticket  About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and Promotion Rules. Click Here. For contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Sponsored By Health Alliance Plan
Filed Under:Employee Health, Health Alliance Plan, Productivity, Small Business Operations
(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

 
Small business owners who are interested in optimizing their companies’ profitability should consider paying more attention to their diets. When we maintain a nutritious and balanced diet, it boosts our focus and creativity. Conversely, indulging in junk food can have a negative impact on our productivity. That’s why it’s a good idea to prepare simple and satisfying work lunches in advance.

 
Invest in some quality food storage containers

The first step on your journey to becoming a committed meal prepper is to invest in some quality food storage containers. Airtight food containers with divided sections are great because they allow you to easily pack, reheat and devour delicious lunches while keeping your portions under control.

 
Observe the rule of threes

If you’re used to ordering your lunch off the menu, the prospect of preparing balanced lunches every day may seem daunting. However, you won’t go wrong if you always observe what Eat This, Not That calls the rule of threes. Basically, if your lunch includes one fat, one protein and one carb, you’ll give yourself the energy you need to power through the day.

 
The benefits of chicken

Two key reasons chicken should be part of your diet are that it is a good source of lean protein and it is incredibly versatile. As this Greatist article points out, keeping your fridge stocked with chicken breasts gives you the chance to enjoy tasty and easy-to-prepare lunches like chicken shawarma bowls, pesto chicken pita pockets, and roast chicken and veggie dishes.

 
Schedule a prep day

Rushing to prepare a meal before heading into the office is not a good way to establish a new habit. Instead, give yourself time to shop, prepare and pack a week’s worth of lunches by scheduling one or two days a week specifically for that task. That way, weekly meal prep will become just another part of your routine.

 
Don’t make lunches you’ll hate

Another way to set yourself up for meal prep success is to only stock up on healthy foods you love. Otherwise, after a week of eating healthy but unappetizing lunches, you’ll probably find yourself hitting a favorite fast food restaurant. Avoid that pitfall by stocking up on your favorite fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins.

 
 
To learn more about affordable healthcare plans for your small business, visit Health Alliance Plan.

For more tips, inspiration and Detroit small business stories, visit smallbusinesspulse.com. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen