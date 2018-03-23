DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has started removing lead-contaminated soil from a small park on Detroit’s eastside.

The EPA says in a release Friday that the contamination was found at Collins Park when city crews were installing playground equipment.

Workers came across blue soil mixed with demolition debris used as fill at the site. Lead contamination also was found in a soil pile left from the playground excavation.

Cleanup of the contaminated soil is estimated to take about six weeks. The city then will use clean soil as backfill and complete restoration of the park.

Lead poisoning has been linked to brain development problems in children.