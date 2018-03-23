SOUTHFIELD (CBS 62)

Small business is the engine driving much of southeast Michigan’s growth, and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson said more attention is being paid to helping them grow.

He appeared with Chris Holman of the Michigan Business Network, Mark S. Lee from The Lee Group, and Michigan Matters Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain as they discussed the importance of small businesses which add most of the new jobs in the region.

Lee, who advises business and writes a blog for Crain’s Detroit Business, talked about the growth of entrepreneurs in Detroit. He also talked about his fourth annual Small Business Workshop being held Thursday, May 3 at TechTown. See www.leegroupinnovation.com for more.

Holman, the former Small Business Advocate of Michigan, is laser-focused on small business too at Michigan Business Network where he helps companies and does a radio podcast.

Holman talked about the upcoming Michigan Celebrates Small Business Annual Awards Gala May 3 where top companies across the state will be honored. It will be held at the Lansing Center.

Then, Alina Morse, who created Zollipops, a sugar-free healthy lollipop, appeared with Cain to talk about her growing company in Oakland County which she started when she was seven years old. She is hoping to help kids stay healthier with her treats.