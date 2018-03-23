Blue Man Group(credit: BMG Press)

Blue Man Group is coming to the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago, and to celebrate, CBS 62 is giving one lucky viewer tickets to attend the show of a lifetime!

How do you enter? It’s easy!

Just fill out the form below to enter for your opportunity to win!

Blue Man Group is known around the country for their vivacious, colorful, and extravagant shows. Let them rock your world and unleash your spirit as they take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter, and surprises!

Traveling to Chicago for spring break or a weekend getaway? Snag these Blue Man Group tickets and make your trip even more memorable!

(Contest winner receives 4 tickets to Blue Man Group. Travel and lodging not included. Contest tickets can be redeemed on any available performance date, now through September 2nd.)

So, what are you waiting for? Fill out the form below and enter to win!