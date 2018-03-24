CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS, Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – Ruthy Hebard had 23 points and 14 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu just missed another triple-double with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and second-seeded Oregon beat No. 11 seed Central Michigan 83-69 on Saturday in the Spokane Region semifinal of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Lexi Bando added 14 points for Oregon (33-4), which earned a second consecutive trip to the Elite Eight with its 12th win in a row.

The Ducks will play top-seeded Notre Dame in the regional final on Monday.

Tinara Moore had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Central Michigan (30-5), which won its first two NCAA Tournament games in program history this year. Presley Hudson added 15 points on 6-of-21 shooting.

The Chippewas were doomed by poor shooting, making just 36 percent of their shots to 49 percent for Oregon.

Oregon led 24-12 after a first quarter in which the Ducks shot 55 percent while holding Central Michigan to 29 percent.

Oregon was ahead 40-25 at halftime behind an efficient 16 points from Hebard on 8-of-12 shooting from inside. The taller Ducks held a 26-10 advantage in the paint during the first half.

The Chippewas shot only 29.7 percent in the first half. Hudson, who averages 18 points per game, was scoreless until she hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer.

The 25 points were the least in a first half for the Chippewas this season.

Central Michigan got untracked in the third quarter, with Hudson and Cassie Breen each hitting a pair of 3-pointers to cut Oregon’s lead to 55-46. But the Ducks outscored the Chippewas 11-2 the rest of the third to take a 66-48 lead into the fourth.

Moore scored 15 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to make up the deficit.

BIG PICTURE

Central Michigan: The Chippewas wrapped up the finest season in the program’s 50-year history.

Oregon: The Ducks showed plenty of depth and sound defense in beating the Chippewas, who average 82 points per game.

UP NEXT

Oregon plays Notre Dame, a 90-84 winner over Texas A&M, in the Spokane Region final on Monday evening.


More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/APTop25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

