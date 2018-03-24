CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
By NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) – Anthony Tolliver scored 25 points, and the Detroit Pistons made 13 3-pointers in the first half on their way to a 117-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

The Pistons have won three of four, with the only loss in that span in overtime at Houston, but Detroit still trails Milwaukee by 5 1/2 games for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls have lost five straight.

The Pistons went 13 of 27 from 3-point range in the first half and led 66-47 after two quarters. Tolliver scored 16 points in the half.

Tolliver made six 3-pointers for Detroit and Reggie Bullock made four. The Pistons were 16 of 36 from beyond the arc through three quarters, but they missed all six of their attempts in the fourth. The franchise record for a game is 17.

Andre Drummond had 15 points and 20 rebounds for Detroit. It was his 16th game this season with at least 20 rebounds and the 50th of his career.

The Pistons had eight players in double figures — and nobody else scored at all for them. Chicago had seven in double figures, with Denzel Valentine leading the way with 18.

Bobby Portis was held to 10 points for the Bulls, snapping a streak of seven straight games with at least 15. Chicago never led in the game.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago was without F Lauri Markkanen (lower back spasms), G Kris Dunn (right big toe sprain) and G Zach LaVine (left patellar tendinitis). … The Bulls fell to 2-10 in the second game of back-to-backs.

Pistons: F Stanley Johnson left the game with a right gluteal strain.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night.

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.


