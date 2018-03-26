CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
DEARBORN, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Users of these devices can now enable a skill to browse AAA’s official listing of more than 31,000 AAA Diamond Rated Restaurants. Consumers can interact with the trusted information from AAA’s TourBook guides to find local restaurants and even get an explanation of the AAA Diamond Rating system. One tip for consumers, make sure to pronounce AAA as “Triple A.”

diamond skills graphic AAA Unveils New Skills for Alexa and Google

“The trend we are seeing is that consumers enjoy the convenience of interacting with companies via text – and now virtual assistants like Alexa,” said Shohreh Abedi, EVP, Chief Operations Technology Officer, Member Experience, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Our main objective is finding the best way to communicate with our members across all platforms.”

The AAA Restaurants Skill is just the beginning for The Auto Club Group. More Skills are in development, such as those to assist with insurance, travel, banking, and roadside assistance.

“The good news is that we are at the forefront of this technology,” said Viral Patel, Chief Enterprise Architect, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We won’t be playing catch up later when it really takes off, and soon we are going to give our members a lot to talk about.”

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.5 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 58 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. Learn more at  AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at  AAA.com.

