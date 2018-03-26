DEARBORN, Mich. (PRNewswire) – America’s premium workwear brand since 1889, today announced the expansion of the headwear collaboration and Outwork x Outroot campaign in partnership with ’47, a global sports lifestyle brand, to celebrate the unbreakable bond that exists between hardworking fans and their hometowns across the nation.

The 2018 Carhartt and ’47 Outwork x Outroot campaign launches March 29, to coincide with Major League Baseball’s Opening Day. The headwear collaboration combines elements of the most recognizable workwear on Earth with iconic team insignias of all 30 MLB teams.

“There has always been a natural connection between work and sports,” said Tony Ambroza, chief brand officer at Carhartt. “Last year’s campaign proved that hardworking fans in Detroit and Boston are passionate about their teams. With the expansion of this collaboration, we’re able to celebrate baseball fans nationwide who both Outwork Them All and Outroot Them All.”

The second year of the collaboration will begin as Carhartt and ’47 team up to hide a pair of Opening Day 2018 tickets at an unspecified location near the stadium of each of the 15 home teams. On Opening Day, one player in each home market will post a clue on social media, leading one lucky fan to a pair of tickets.

“’47 was built on the principles of hard work and determination. Expanding this partnership and listening to our fans when they asked for their hometown team to be represented in this collaboration is really rewarding,” said Steven D’Angelo, co-owner of ’47. “Creating meaningful products for hardworking fans that support the teams we love is a great way to usher in the 2018 MLB season.”

The collaboration includes three styles, each available in Carhartt Brown, navy, and black: the ’47 CAPTAIN (structured, flat brim, snapback), ’47 CLEAN UP (unstructured, curved brim, adjustable), and the ’47 MVP (structured, curved brim, adjustable). Each style features logos from all 30 MLB teams, and the products are available for purchase at all MLB stadium stores, all Carhartt and ’47 company stores, and online at Carhartt.com and 47Brand.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 4,700 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt.

About ’47

’47 is a privately held sports lifestyle brand founded in Boston, MA,

by twin brothers, Arthur and Henry D’Angelo in 1947. The D’Angelos

were entrepreneurial pioneers who were quick to see the future of

sports licensing by selling pennants and other sports memorabilia on

the streets around Fenway Park. Through a combination of hard work,

sound instincts and incredible passion, the brothers were able to grow

their business from a single street cart to a premier sports lifestyle

brand that uniquely melds sport and style. Previously known as Twins

Enterprises, ’47 is currently managed by Arthur’s four sons, Bobby,

David, Mark, and Steven. ’47 is a proud partner of Major League

Baseball, the National Football League, the National Hockey League,

the National Basketball Association and over 900 collegiate programs

and owner of Old Time Sports. ’47 employs over 350 corporate and

retail associates around the world and is headquartered in Boston and

Westwood, MA.