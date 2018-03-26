CBS 62Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr speaks following his meeting with creditors. (credit: George Fox/CBS Detroit) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr speaks following his meeting with creditors. (credit: George Fox/CBS Detroit) Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 Welcome to Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 26455 American Drive […]
97.1 The TicketDetroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr speaks following his meeting with creditors. (credit: George Fox/CBS Detroit)   About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Detroit Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr speaks following his meeting with creditors. (credit: George Fox/CBS Detroit) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 […]
Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Red Wings

MONTREAL (AP) – Brendan Gallagher scored twice, including his 30th goal of the season, and Carey Price snapped a seven-game losing streak as the Montreal Canadiens defeated the skidding Detroit Red Wings 4-2 on Monday night.

Paul Byron and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal in a matchup of Original Six franchises already eliminated from playoff contention. Price made 26 saves for his first win since Feb. 4. He had been 0-5-2 since then.

Gustav Nyquist and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Jared Coreau stopped 27 shots in his fifth game of the season. He is 0-4-0.

Both the Canadiens and Red Wings will take part in the draft lottery this spring. Montreal is 26th in the overall NHL standings, three points ahead of 27th-place Detroit.

The Red Wings have won just once in their last 14 games (1-12-1).

With the two goals, Gallagher pushed his total to 49 points this season. His previous career high was 47.

Gallagher scored his first of the game and team-leading 29th of the season at 4:27 of the second period to give the Canadiens a 2-1 lead. The forward threw the puck on net from the corner of the ice and it bounced off Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser’s skate and in.

The Edmonton native, who has scored in three consecutive games, got his 30th at 9:32 when he tipped a shot by Mike Reilly on net. The puck went off Coreau’s skate and landed in the crease before the goalie accidentally knocked it in himself.

Gallagher came within inches of his first career hat trick. With 4:26 remaining, Jeff Petry’s shot from the blue line trickled past Coreau. Gallagher came close to knocking it in, but Galchenyuk got his stick on it first to make it 4-2.

Bertuzzi got one back for Detroit at 13:41 of the second when he squeezed a loose puck between Price’s pads.

The teams traded goals in the first period.

Nyquist got the first at 4:41 with a hard one-timer before Byron responded, on the power play, with a backhand off the post and in at 18:11 for his 19th.

NOTES: Several Canadian Olympians were honored in a pregame ceremony, including medalists Kim Boutin, Charles Hamelin, Justine Dufour-Lapointe and Mikael Kingsbury.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

Canadiens: Play at Pittsburgh on Saturday night.


More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen