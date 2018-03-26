By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) – Reggie Jackson scored 20 points, Reggie Bullock had 16 and the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-106 on Monday night.

Los Angeles Lakers v Detroit Pistons DETROIT, MI - MARCH 26: Stanley Johnson #7 of the Detroit Pistons handles the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers on March 26, 2018 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Detroit (34-40) won for the fourth time in five games but trails idle Miami by five games for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

With Blake Griffin reduced to 24 minutes due to foul trouble, reserve Anthony Tolliver added 15 points as the Pistons put six players in double figures.

Julius Randle had 22 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles and Lonzo Ball finished with 15 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Kyle Kuzma had 20 points and 11 boards.

The Pistons led early, but the Lakers rallied behind Kuzma, a Flint native who was supported by a large contingent from his hometown about an hour north of Detroit.

Randle and Griffin each picked up three first-half fouls, so they were on the bench when Ish Smith hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to pull the Pistons to 55-53 at the break.

Griffin picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and headed back to the sideline. But the Lakers weren’t able to take advantage of his absence.

Tolliver replaced Griffin and scored eight points in the period as Detroit built an 81-76 lead.

Tolliver started the fourth with a 3-pointer to put the Pistons up by eight. Griffin was whistled for a fifth foul, but he returned to hit a 3-pointer that made it 102-93 with 3:32 left.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Isaiah Thomas (hip) and Brandon Ingram (groin) were sidelined by injuries. The Lakers had G-Leaguers Thomas Bryant and Gary Payton II active for the game.

Pistons: The Pistons held a moment of silence before the game for Grand Rapids Drive guard Zeke Upshaw, who died earlier Monday after collapsing late in a game on Saturday. Grand Rapids is Detroit’s G-League affiliate.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Return home to play the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday.

Pistons: Host the Washington Wizards on Thursday.