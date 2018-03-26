CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Filed Under:Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) – The Detroit Lions have signed Jonathan Freeny, a free-agent linebacker who played with three teams last season.

The Lions announced the move Monday.

The 28-year-old Freeny spent time with New England, Baltimore and New Orleans, playing in a total of six games. He made 11 starts for the Patriots over two seasons from 2015-16. Before that, he was with Miami.

New Lions coach Matt Patricia was the defensive coordinator for the Patriots when Freeny was with New England.


